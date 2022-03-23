TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Cut to €56.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 140,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,420. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $7,079,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $6,856,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $10,108,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

