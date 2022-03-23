Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.67 and last traded at $41.67. Approximately 175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

