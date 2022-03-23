TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.27) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 278 ($3.66).

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 133.30 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 131.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 144.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 20.51. TP ICAP Group has a one year low of GBX 105.20 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 252.40 ($3.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.08%.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

