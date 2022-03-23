Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $229.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $231.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $239.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.04 and a 200-day moving average of $217.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

