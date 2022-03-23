Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $229.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.75.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.
In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of TSCO opened at $231.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $239.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.04 and a 200-day moving average of $217.53.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.
About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
