Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,410 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,774% compared to the average volume of 223 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

