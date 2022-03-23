Traders Purchase Large Volume of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Call Options (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,090 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 951% compared to the average volume of 294 call options.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.
In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,285.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
