Traders Purchase Large Volume of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Call Options (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,090 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 951% compared to the average volume of 294 call options.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,285.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,689,000 after purchasing an additional 819,130 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 24,191 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.