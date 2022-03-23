TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

TAC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.90.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TAC opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $483.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 438,278 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 158,307 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.