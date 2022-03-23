TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
TAC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.90.
Shares of TAC opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 438,278 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 158,307 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
