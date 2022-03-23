TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $19,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDG opened at $671.68 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $638.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.30.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,963,045 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

