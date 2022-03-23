TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 B-.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

TRU traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.50. 6,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.73. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.47 and a one year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.38.

In other TransUnion news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in TransUnion by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TransUnion by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

