Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.96.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 271,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

