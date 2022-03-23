Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.29

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 65165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

