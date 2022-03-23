Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $2,090,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $6,672,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.