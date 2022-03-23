TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.47

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $3.87. TrueCar shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 1,042,486 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have commented on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.
The stock has a market cap of $365.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47.
TrueCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUE)
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
