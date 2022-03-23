TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.47

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $3.87. TrueCar shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 1,042,486 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

The stock has a market cap of $365.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 167,431.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TrueCar by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 136,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

