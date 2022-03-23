TrueDeck (TDP) Reaches Market Cap of $43,936.08

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $43,936.08 and approximately $12,753.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

