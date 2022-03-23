Truist Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn ($1.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.86). Truist Financial currently has a “Sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.19.

CCL stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 63,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.