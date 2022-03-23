Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 1,400 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

