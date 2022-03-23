Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $89,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,593 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 162.9% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $33,299.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,896 shares of company stock worth $564,088 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

