Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $55,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,161 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,013,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,053,000 after purchasing an additional 801,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,224,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,913,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $233,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,378,560 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

