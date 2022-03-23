Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases Shares of 1,247 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,194,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,856,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.