Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases Shares of 87 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,460,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.14.

ZBRA stock opened at $433.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.08. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $375.63 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

