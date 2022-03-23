Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $73,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $255.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.61 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.79 and its 200-day moving average is $255.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.