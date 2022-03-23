TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $77,323.00

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $77,323.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 111.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000033 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,181,642,608 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

