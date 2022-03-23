Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.62. Tuya shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -8.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tuya by 651.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after buying an additional 1,891,392 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,690,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

