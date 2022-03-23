Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Twilio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,907 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,730,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 7.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,109,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,928,000 after acquiring an additional 149,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,010 shares of company stock worth $7,781,961 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.52.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $163.14 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

