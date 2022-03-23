Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $11.88

Shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $11.49. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 237 shares.

TYRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.