U Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,822.00 (UUU)

U Network (UUU) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One U Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, U Network has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. U Network has a market cap of $599,953.16 and $3,822.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official website is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

