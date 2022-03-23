U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock opened at $254.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.83 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.55 and a 200-day moving average of $251.84.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.