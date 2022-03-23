U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,174,000 after buying an additional 301,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after acquiring an additional 419,358 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after purchasing an additional 293,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in ONEOK by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,073,000 after purchasing an additional 375,971 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of OKE opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $69.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.