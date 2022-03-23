U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $205.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $141.94 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.92.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.66%.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.