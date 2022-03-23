U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $106,000.

VXF opened at $166.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.27. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $150.13 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

