U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

