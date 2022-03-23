U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,762,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,233,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $5,848,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $28,865,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $5,670,000.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BROS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,098,125 shares of company stock worth $261,943,990 over the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

