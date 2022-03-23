U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

GROW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 35,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,190. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 44.45% and a net margin of 93.17%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

