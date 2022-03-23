UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 7,128 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 104,581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 368.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39,932 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 500.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 370,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 308,537 shares during the period. 25.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNGO stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $695.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.91. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.47 and a quick ratio of 11.91.

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 402.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

