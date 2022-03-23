UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 626 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $198,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,645 shares of company stock worth $465,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

