UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,518 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,880 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 214,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 50,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CL King began coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

