UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 661.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 121.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial downgraded AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $954.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

AMERISAFE Profile (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.