UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kuke Music were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kuke Music during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kuke Music alerts:

Shares of KUKE stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89. Kuke Music Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KUKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.