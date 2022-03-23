UBU Finance (UBU) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $141.00

UBU Finance (UBU) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. UBU Finance has a total market capitalization of $25,366.27 and $141.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UBU Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00036471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00106917 BTC.

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU Finance (CRYPTO:UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 8,743,282 coins and its circulating supply is 7,823,446 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

