uCloudlink Group (UCL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UCL stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. uCloudlink Group has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $13.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCL. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group by 81.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

