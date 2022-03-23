Ultra Achieves Market Capitalization of $318.47 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Ultra has a total market cap of $318.47 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002681 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,011.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.33 or 0.00857704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00214066 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00025429 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

