Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

UGP has been the topic of several other reports. Grupo Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.92.

NYSE UGP opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

