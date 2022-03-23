Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Up to $2.75

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $2.85. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 2,858 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Grupo Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 68,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 516,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 921,767 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.