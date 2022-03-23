uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Position Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in uniQure were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in uniQure by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of uniQure by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of uniQure by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QURE opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $824.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.13. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $53,068.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $698,006. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

