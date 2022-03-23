United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.35, but opened at $40.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. United Airlines shares last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 69,676 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

