United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.41, but opened at $29.63. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. United Fire Group shares last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 596 shares changing hands.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 99,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $759.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $253.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

United Fire Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

