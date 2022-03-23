United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Trading Up 6%

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) shares were up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.11 and last traded at $79.10. Approximately 385,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,799,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USO. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 346.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 115,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 44.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after buying an additional 344,459 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 252,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 37,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth $250,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

