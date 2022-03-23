Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Down 7.1%

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.22. 1,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 51,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $569.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $467.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.00 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Richard P. Urban bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 46,120 shares during the period. Lafitte Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 498,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

