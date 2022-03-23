Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.64. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $30.37 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 913,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 212,071 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Unum Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Unum Group by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 234,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

