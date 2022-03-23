UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) traded up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. 305,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,452,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,229,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares during the period. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

